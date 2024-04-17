'This is where I want to play': Neenah's versatile football standout Grant Dean commits to Wisconsin

NEENAH - Neenah standout junior football player Grant Dean has verbally committed to play at Wisconsin.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Dean is a versatile player and played on both sides of the ball and on special teams his junior season for the Rockets. He announced his commitment to play at UW on his X account (formerly Twitter).

"After conversations with (UW head coach Luke) Fickell and (UW safeties) coach (Alex) Grinch, it became clear to me this is where I want to play," Dean said on his X post. "Going to countless (Badger) games as a kid, I couldn't be more blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin."

Dean was a second-team Associated Press all-state selection at running back and the Post-Crescent's athlete of the year in football. He led Division 1 running backs with 1,774 yards rushing on 244 carries (7.3 average) with 25 touchdowns. Also had 20 catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a unanimous first-team all-Fox Valley Association pick at running back and at returner. He was also a second-team all-FVA pick at defensive back.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Neenah standout Grant Dean commits to Wisconsin football