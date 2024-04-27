Where Jared Verse and Braden Fiske fit on Rams’ depth chart

There’s a long way to go until we reach the start of the 2024 season, but there’s no question the Los Angeles Rams got better on defense with their first two picks in the draft. They dramatically improved the defensive front, which was lacking talent following Aaron Donald’s retirement.

Jared Verse has a chance to be an instant starter at outside linebacker opposite Byron Young, who had a terrific rookie season in 2023. Braden Fiske, meanwhile, is a versatile defensive lineman who can play multiple different spots up front.

Kobie Turner and Young were solid building blocks in the trenches, but the front improved dramatically with the additions of Verse and Fiske in the first two rounds.

So where do the two former Florida State Seminoles fit in on the depth chart? Again, it’s very early and they haven’t even put a jersey on yet, but they’re going to compete for meaningful snaps right away. We’re penciling Verse in as a starter at outside linebacker, with Fiske taking over the 5-technique spot alongside Bobby Brown III and Turner.

Fiske’s natural position is 3-technique where Donald played, and he’ll likely line up there a bunch, but his versatility allows him to play defensive end, too. With Turner and Fiske, they’re almost interchangeable so new defensive coordinator Chris Shula has a lot of options.

Here’s a look at how the depth chart projects right now with four-plus months until Week 1.

OLB Jared Verse Michael Hoecht Ochaun Mathis DE Braden Fiske Larrell Murchison NT Bobby Brown III Cory Durden DT Kobie Turner Desjuan Johnson OLB Byron Young Nick Hampton Keir Thomas Zach VanValkenburg

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire