Rams trade up 13 spots, select Florida State DT Braden Fiske in Round 2

After attempting to trade up for Brock Bowers on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams struck a deal on Friday night in Round 2 instead. They moved up 13 spots from No. 52 to 39, selecting Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

Fiske was college teammates with the Rams’ top pick, Jared Verse, at Florida State so this is a reunion between the two defensive linemen. With Aaron Donald retired, it makes complete sense that the Rams would target a defensive tackle, especially one as athletic and with as much upside as Fiske has.

The Rams did pay a hefty price to go get him, though. In addition to the 52nd overall pick, the Rams gave up No. 155 in the fifth round and a second-rounder in 2025.

