Rams select Florida State OLB Jared Verse with 19th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams defense took a serious hit when Aaron Donald announced his retirement this offseason, but they’re adding an impactful piece on that side of the ball in Round 1.

With the 19th overall pick in the first round, the Rams selected Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. He’s the third edge rusher off the board, going after Laiatu Latu and Dallas Turner.

Verse was expected to go much earlier, but the first 14 picks were offensive players, which pushed defenders like himself down the board.

In each of the last two seasons, Verse recorded nine sacks, totaling 29.5 tackles for a loss in that span.

