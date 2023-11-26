Where does Ohio State fall in Joel Klatt’s top ten after loss to Michigan?

There are no excueses. Ohio State dug itself a hole and could not recover, losing a hard-fought game to Michigan 30-24. In the end, costly turnovers and a non-aggressive game plan did the Buckeyes in.

Ohio State did play well enough to keep them in the conversation for the College Football Playoff, but it will need a lot of help with a deep field this year. It shouldn’t matter if a loss comes early or late in the season, but who that loss is to and how. Losing to the No. 3 team in the country, on the road, will keep the Bucks on top of the committee’s mind.

As we do each week, we take a look at Joel Klatt’s opinion to see where he ranks the top ten. This week will be especially interesting as there is a slew of one-loss teams such as Alabama, Oregon, and Texas.

No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-2

Last Result: Won at Mississippi State, 17-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. N/A (⇑)

What we think

The Rebels win only strengthens Alabama and Georgia’s resume. Nothing more.

No. 9 - Penn State Nittany Lions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-2

Last Result: Won vs. Michigan State, 42-0

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 10 (⇑)

What we think

Penn State won and James Franklin will get another year to see if he can beat Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lion win adds to both the Wolverines and Buckeye’s overall resume.

No. 8 - Florida State Seminoles

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Where Things Stand

Record: 12-0

Last Result: Won at Florida, 24-15

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 8 (⇔)

What we think

It wasn’t pretty, but Florida State remains undefeated. Even with a backup quarterback, if the ‘Noles win against Louisville next week, they’re in. Ohio State needs Louisville to beat FSU in the ACC Championship Game.

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-1

Last Result: Won at Auburn, 27-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 7 (⇔)

What we think

It’s a rivalry game and crazy things happen in Jordan-Hare, but Alabama should’ve lost this game. Good for them on playing to the very end. If the Tide can pull off the upset against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, there’s a good chance there are two SEC teams in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State needs the Tide to lose next week.

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-1

Last Result: Loss at Michigan, 30-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 3 (⇓)

What we think

Ohio State didn’t get the job done for a third straight year. Outside of the pain of losing to your rival, it’s not an ugly loss. However, with a deep field, the Buckeyes will need a lot of help to get that fourth playoff spot.

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-1

Last Result: Won vs. Texas Tech, 57-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 6 (⇑)

What we think

This is where things start to get complicated. Ohio State needs Texas to lose next week in the Big 12 Championship Game. However, if Florida State wins, the Longhorns win and Oregon were to upset Washington, there will be great debate on who gets the final spot.

No. 4 Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-1

Last Result: Won vs. Oregon State, 31-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 5 (⇑)

What we think

There seems to be a national perception that Oregon is the most dangerous team in the field right now, but I don’t see it. The Ducks do have an excellent shot at avenging the earlier season loss at Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but even with a win, the committee will have some thinking to do should both Texas and Florida State win as well.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record: 12-0

Last Result: Won vs. Washington State, 24-21

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 4 (⇑)

What we think

It’s pretty simple here. If Washington beats Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Huskies are in. But Washington hasn’t looked good and Oregon has been rolling. It doesn’t matter who wins this game as far as Ohio State is concerned. The Buckeyes won’t get in over a conference champion.

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record: 12-0

Last Result: Won at Georgia Tech, 31-23

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 1 (⇓)

What we think

Sometimes Georgia looks like the best team in the nation and sometimes the defending champs look like a team sleepwalking through the season. The Bulldogs are almost certainly in unless they were to get blown out against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. In that case, there will be a lot of conversation. I don’t see a blowout happening so the best-case scenario for Ohio State is a Georgia win over the Tide.

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Where Things Stand

Record: 12-0

Last Result: Won vs. Ohio State, 30-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 2 (⇑)

What we think

Give credit where credit is due. Regardless of the cheating allegations, Michigan has fought through adversity this season and remained unscathed. The Wolverines have secured their spot in the College Football Playoff.

Joel Klatt's opinion rankings X thread after Week 12

