Live
Fever vs. Sky: Live updates, score, highlights and more as Indiana, Caitlin Clark take on Chicago, Angel Reese
It's been just over two weeks since Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever eked out a one-point victory in an exciting first matchup against the Chicago Sky. After that game, Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Clark was upgraded to a flagrant-1, and Carter said she had "no regrets."
The two teams meet again on Sunday, and the discourse around Caitlin Clark has only intensified since then, including her omission from the U.S. women's Olympic team. Through 14 games, Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Sky's Angel Reese has been having an impressive rookie season of her own, averaging 12.2 points and 10 rebounds per game.
How to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever
Date: Sunday, June 16
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
TV channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Fubo, DirecTV
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the live updates, highlights and more from Sunday's matinee between the Fever and Sky.
Live19 updates
Angel Reese was called for a flagrant foul on this play against Caitlin Clark 😬 pic.twitter.com/UmP6y2l1ui
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2024
Caitlin Clark finding her rhythm in the third quarter. She now leads the Fever with 18 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
2nd TRIPLE for Caitlin Clark as the Fever get ahead in the 3Q 🔥
📺 Chicago-Indiana on CBS pic.twitter.com/ZRWkDxEgGO
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2024
Angel Reese picked up three fouls in the third quarter, her latest from hand-checking Caitlin Clark on the wing. She's going to the bench with 4 personals in the game.
Fever doing a better job of getting the ball to Aliyah Boston in the post. Coming off 27 points last Thursday versus the Dream, she now has 13 in the third quarter.
Elite footwork and patience by Aliyah Boston to start the 3Q 🙌
She's up to 10 PTS in the matchup
📺 Chicago-Indiana on CBS pic.twitter.com/H6fOXjCcur
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2024
Marina Mabrey starting the second half hot for the Sky with 10 points in the third quarter. She has 18 for the game thus far.
Cash. Money. Mabrey#skytown pic.twitter.com/ta4zpCVNsH
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 16, 2024
Katie Lou Samuelson hits a three-pointer – her third of the game – with 1.1 seconds left to give the Fever a 47–43 lead at halftime.
Samuelson and Caitlin Clark each have nine points, while Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana with 10.
Chicago's leading scorer at the half is Angel Reese with nine.
Katie Lou Samuelson sinks the 3️⃣ to close out the first half pic.twitter.com/j39mwrcR7d
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024
Angel Reese blows a kiss to the Indiana crowd after sinking a free throw pic.twitter.com/z4zdKnTb5C
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024
Angel Reese draws a foul on Indiana's NaLyssa Smith, who goes to the bench with three personals.
Sky dominating the boards with Kamila Cardoso grabbing 10 and Reese getting 7.
Angel Reese ain’t playing! pic.twitter.com/ZJzVmSFGfi
— Jasone Pearson (@806hsscmedia) June 16, 2024
Fever coach Christie Sides with a questionable challenge on a blocking foul by Katie Lou Samuelson, apparently arguing that Chicago's Isabelle Harrison committed an offensive foul (or traveled). Indiana loses the challenge and has no more for the first half.
Some confusion for the Fever on their final possession of the first quarter. Shot clock ran out as they tried to decide who would shoot.
Sky leads 26–23 after 1.
Dana Evans and Caitlin Clark exchange words after tangling up. Chennedy Carter steps in.
Small spat between Caitlin Clark and Dana Evans after Evans hooks Clark’s arm.
Evans is called for a foul, and the two are quickly separated. pic.twitter.com/mkZomkSmlF
— Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 16, 2024
Caitlin Clark off to a good start, 7 points on 3-for-3 shooting.
Caitlin Clark from DEEP 🎯 pic.twitter.com/YJO3uNBAWP
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024
Former South Carolina teammates Aliyah Boston and Kamila Cardoso could be the matchup to watch today.
The intensity is high EARLY 🔥
Kamilla Cardoso is relentless on the O boards to start the matchup
📺 Chicago-Indiana on CBS pic.twitter.com/9ZPkDBOe3n
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2024
Caitlin Clark's Olympic omission