Fever vs. Sky: Live updates, score, highlights and more as Indiana, Caitlin Clark take on Chicago, Angel Reese

It's been just over two weeks since Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever eked out a one-point victory in an exciting first matchup against the Chicago Sky. After that game, Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Clark was upgraded to a flagrant-1, and Carter said she had "no regrets."

The two teams meet again on Sunday, and the discourse around Caitlin Clark has only intensified since then, including her omission from the U.S. women's Olympic team. Through 14 games, Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Sky's Angel Reese has been having an impressive rookie season of her own, averaging 12.2 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Fubo, DirecTV

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the live updates, highlights and more from Sunday's matinee between the Fever and Sky.