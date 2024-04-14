West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of London Stadium (Getty)

West Ham United FC 0 - 2 Fulham FC

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:54

Kudus crosses for Paqueta but the ball from the right looks too high and a bit behind the Brazilian. Leno claims and lies on the ball as the minutes slip by.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:53

After these changes, and the lengthy stoppage following Earthy's injury, the game moves into 11 minutes of added time.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:51

Substitution Willian Borges da Silva Adama Traoré Diarra

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:50

Substitution Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho Armando Broja

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:50

Substitution George Earthy Gnaly Albert Maxwel Cornet

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:49

Contrary to West Ham's well-aged group (28y 230d), 19-year-old Earthy is a ray of youth and showed good formative signs since entering the fray, looking for the ball and trying to lift the deflated crowd. We're still waiting here, for the young man to leave the field.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:47

The stretcher is on and it's Earthy who is down. That's nasty, you could really see his head recoil on landing after challenging in the air. His teammates formed a wall around the youngster, but now the medics are in to take control. Hopefully the homegrown talent is not too severly injured. It looks as if the creative midfielder will be replaced just after having come on, unfortunately...

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:45

Earthy plays it to Soucek who finds Johnson. There's no one in the box of note, yet the defender pings one in nonetheless and wins his side a corner off of Bassey's block. It comes to nothing however, and now there's some concern as a West Ham player has fallen awkwardly.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:41

Substitution Michail Gregory Antonio George Earthy

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:40

We enter the final ten minutes here and West Ham are looking a little toothless - especially in the face of Fulham's propensity to look dangerous on the counter.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:40

Yellow Card Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:40

Antonio makes a brilliant run. He beats two men just inside Fulham's half. Wilson has had enough though and brings him down. The free-kick on the left comes in and Tosin heads away.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:38

Fulham really looking good here. Wilson works it in from the right yet West Ham half-clear. Willian gets a shot off but it's blocked.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:36

Fabianski is busy again as he makes a fine stop down to his left. Muniz is chasing his effort down low and the Pole drives to his byline to claw it away from his feet.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:33

Substitution Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:33

Assist Alexander Chuka Iwobi

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:31

Goal Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:31

Kudus feeds Paqueta on the left. He crosses and again, Bassey stands firm to defend his area. He's been impressive today.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:29

Ward-Prowse puts in a tempting croner from the left to the back stick and Paqueta forces a low stop from Leno! Kudus then receives on the left-edge of the box and surges at Bassey, but the Nigeria international does excellently to force him wide. It comes back in but Ings can't keep over it and blasts it well over.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:28

Substitution James Michael Edward Ward-Prowse Tomáš Souček

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:28

Substitution Vladimír Coufal Benjamin Anthony Johnson

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:27

Ings barrels through after Paqueta finds him, yet Bassey is wary and stops the number 18 from getting a shot off!

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:26

As this game delves into a match-up very much intrenched in the midfield, it's positive for Fulham that they have managed to get on the scoresheet. Before this one, only bottom two sides Burnley and Sheffield United (12 each) had failed to score in more Premier League games than Fulham this season, with the Cottagers’ 1-0 loss against Newcastle last time out the 11th time they’ve drawn a blank this term.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:25

Aguerd goes into Muniz with a little too much aggression and brings him down from behind in the centre of the park. That's one way to try and stop the Premier League POTM for March, I suppose...

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:24

Fulham have a corner after Pereira's mistep sees them get a foot back on the ball. The offender puts it in from the right and Palhinha is there... but he shovels his attempt at the near post right of the goal. He was alarmingly free, there...

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:20

Yellow Card Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:19

West Ham earn themselves a corner on the right and it drops in the box! Amid calls for handball on Tosin, Bassey hoofs it clear and Fulham survive!

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:19

Substitution Konstantinos Mavropanos Kurt Happy Zouma

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:18

Great save Fabianski! Fulham push on as Willian wins back possession on the left. He finds Iwobi who drives at the mismatched Hammers' defence and fires from the right to the bottom left. The Polish stopper gets down excellently and his side then defend the ensuing corner to reset.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:16

Antonio is right in the mixer as Coufal crosses from the right. It looks like Tosin outmuscles the striker vitally and Leno can collect!

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:15

Iwobi and Pereira impressively work the ball out of a veritable cul-de-sac of the West Ham press on the right. It looks as if it's going for a Fulham corner after a blocked cross from Iwobi but the hosts stop it from crossing the line. Palhinha and Iwobi work up to the edge of the West Ham box in the next phase, however, no one wants to pull the trigger! That's tentative and the home side can regroup.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:12

We're going through a brief stoppage as West Ham have Mavropanos down here. He's clutching his right ankle and Moyes has sent Zouma and Ogbonna to warm up. The Greek is up and looks to re-enter the field of play.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:11

Kudus goes down following a surge into the opposition area on the right. There's a few shouts around the park but the man himself doesn't protest after the challenge from Robinson blocked the pass through from Paqueta. Come on Hammers fans, we're only five minutes in - no time for desperation just yet...

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:08

Where in the first, they had joy on the left, so far the second half impetus has changed to the opposite wing. Iwobi has already seen plenty of the ball and looks to play in Muniz but his ball over to the centre is sliced and collected by the hosts with ease.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:08

Willian wins back possession, but as soon as I type that, it changes hands again. Is this going to be the restless nature of the second half?

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:07

A quick and streaming move drifts through the Hammers' defence and Muniz is played in. Although thw ball is behind him, he twists and turns - trying a backheel that goes straight to Fabianski. Worth a try...

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:05

We're back underway here and Fulham instantly look to double their advantage.

West Ham United vs Fulham

15:02

After that first period, the win probabilities have changed thanks to Fulham's hard work breaking through against the run of play. The host's win percentage now sits at 14 per cent, where a draw hovers at 27. Fulham have pulled into the ascendancy with their dangerous counters and joy down the left-side particularly, taking their percentage up to 59. The xG is rather telling too, as West Ham's 0.84 is dwarfed by their visitors' 1.35. The home side have it all to do in this second period.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:58

Stuart Atwell's whistle brings the first half to an end at the London Stadium and, in fairness, it's been a brilliant watch. West Ham will likely be receiving harsh words from David Moyes, as early pressure was not built upon. A cutting Coufal attack forced a save from Leno down low in a number of first half flurries for the hosts, yet it seemed that the Hammers were bleary-eyed at the back as Fulham often pushed for the counter. Admittedly, their first counter reaped a goal as an Iwobi flighted ball over from the right was intercepted tamely by Mavropanos. It dropped to Pereira and the former Manchester United man dribbled round a flapping Fabianski to smash home. West Ham did attempt a riposte, yet through missed corners and half efforts, only Ward-Prowse and Kudus looked dangerous with speculative attempts. The visiting side's counter was clearly more lethal and looked to bring more rewards, yet Fabianksi made up for the first goal to notably save from Willian and Muniz to keep the deficit to one.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:50

HALF-TIME: WEST HAM 0-1 FULHAM

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:49

For a second there it looked as if Nike had been putting helium in their footballs! It eventually gets brought under control and Paqueta crosses for Ward-Prowse down the left side of the box. His header pings over in the last real action of the half.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:48

After regrouping, Fulham rebound up the pitch and it's worked up and across to an unmarked Iwobi. He leans back and side-foots with his right, yet it flashes meagrely wide-left of the intended target. We're going to have two minutes of added time here...

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:47

Kudus slaloms away from Bassey on the edge of the box for West Ham and fires on goal. It's blocked and squirms just wide for a corner for the hosts. Fulham get that clear but Ward-Prowse can put in another ball - of which Ings nods over.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:45

Interestingly, while Fulham haven't enjoyed the best form of late, their inner-City clashes have reaped solid rewards. Fulham have won three of their last four Premier League London derby matches (L1), as many as they had in their previous 41 such games (D9 L29). However, away from home they’ve won just one of their last 23 against fellow London sides (D6 L16), beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day in December last season.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:43

Fabianski has been busy in these last couple of minutes, and he's forced into another stop after Muniz is played in down the right-central channel. The Brazilian fires back across but the stopper gets down well to his right side with a strong hand. The shot was speculative but the stop needed to be done!

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:42

WEST HAM CLING ON! Iwobi crosses low from the right for Muniz, yet it's prodded away. Willian collects and drives in from the left. The prod goalwards is blocked once by Fabianski before the Pole scrambles it behind for a corner! A header down from said set-piece is straight at the keeper, and he just manages to keep it from going over the line!

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:39

Palhinha is down after a poor tacle from Ings. Very much a forward's tackle there, as Palhinha gets the ball off and a lazy foot comes down on top of his boot. That'll sting, but Stuart Atwell gives the foul and nothing more, much to the disdain of Silva on the touchline. Robinson then clips an airborn Coufal in the next phase of play.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:38

Palhinha curls wide from the edge after Pereira and Muniz set the West Ham defence panicking once again via this favoured left-side. It comes out to the Portuguese midfielder, yet he can't quite wrap his right boot around the ball and Fabianski can watch it float tamely away.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:36

This has been quite the energetic first half so far, it must be said. It's especially commendable, as both of these squads have the two oldest average starting XIs in the Premier League this season. Fulham (28y 356d) and West Ham (28y 230d).

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:34

Silly dispossession like that is costly and Robinson bursts away down the left to cross low. Again, like the goal, West Ham offer a half-clearance and Pereira gets deja-vu. This time he strikes from the edge on the half-volley but it's low and easy enough for Fabianski to crawl onto. Up the other end, Kudus tries a bicycle kick as Antonio pushes on a counter move. The less said about that effort, the better though. It looked like it hurt, if anything...

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:33

Alvarez tries a cutting through ball for the Hammers, however it's struck to clean with his laces and it pings nicely for Leno who collcets with ease.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:31

Paqueta has a shot from range as his side come forward. Fulham are steadfast in their blocking though, and it ricochets away. Ward-Prowse looked to be down just now, as we've seemingly entered another mini cagey period heading towards the half-hour mark.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:30

Silva's men have a player down here off the pitch and roars of dissent echo around as play resumes. After a jinking run inside, it was Willian tracking back that got bundled off of Alvarez. The former Chelsea man re-enters the fray clutching his elbow after the referee takes a hold of proceedings.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:27

Willian tries a chipped ball over the top the home defence as Muniz looks to dart in behind. Mavropanos is wise to it and intercepts. That'll be good for the Greek, as his botched attempted interception for the goal was a real gift for the visitors.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:26

For West Ham, this shock goal with Fulham's first shot of the game will be more than frustrating as they look to cement a more imposing home atmosphere. On home soil this season, West Ham have secured 25 points (W6 D7 L3) from a possible 48 on offer in 16 Premier League contests.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:24

Although this goal was much against the run of play, it will help Fulham as they seek to address a poor run of results on the road this season. With five draws, nine losses, and just two wins in league away contests, the Cottagers are looking to reverse a three-match away winless streak (W0 D1 L2). They haven't earned a win away since February 24 against Manchester United.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:24

Fulham win a free-kick on the right side just inside West Ham territory. Pereira loops a ball across and Tosin is up, however it evades him and the hosts can clear.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:21

Now it's the Hammers' turn to fizz one from range as Ward-Prowse tries his luck after work on the left by Emerson and Paqueta moves to the midfielder. He gets over the ball and it's swirling low and away from Leno - but the keeper is smart to hold on to it down to his left.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:20

Willian again pushes the visitors on here, yet West Ham regroup on the edge of their box. The ball finds Palhinha who joins the attack. His speculative effort from range is catching practice for Fabianski as he dives across to his left.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:18

Ward-Prowse whips in a corner from the left after Fulham are forced to block as West Ham react to the counters. It's just touched away by Leno. The resulting header in from Mavropanos is straight at the German. That was a half chance to say the least...

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:17

It's Pereira nearly at the double! Willian surges down the left as Fulham break free once again. He pulls it behind the back-tracking defence and Pereira is there to hit it as it bounces from the centre of the box... but it arrows wide left of a statuesque Fabianski's goal!

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:17

West Ham are back with it but get disposessed and Lukic can move it up with Iwobi. The counter doesn't go this time as Fulham opt for possession at the back, but it's clear the visitors may be deadly today - especially if the home side are caught napping like the first goal.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:14

That goal from Pereira was literally Fulham's first shot! What a way to soak up the pressure from Silva's side. We said they needed to wake up...

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:10

The corner from the right drops and it's Paqueta! Side-netting! The crowd thought that was in, yet the Brazilian's half volley from inside the box on the left powers just wide!

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:10

Goal Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:10

It's worth noting, that before this one, the win probabilities were as follows. West Ham held a hefty 44.2 per cent, while a draw sat at 27.9 and a Fulham win hovered at the very same. As Ward-Prowse pings over a deep left-sided free-kick that is eventually scurried clear, it's clear why. Fulham must wake up here...

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:08

West Ham are pounding on the door here, as clearly Fulham have just woken up from a Sunday lie-in! A right-sided corner is played short to Kudus, and he's allowed space and time to drive to the edge of the box and curl agonisingly stray of the top-left corner!

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:06

ANTONIO KEEP IT DOWN! Coufal makes an enterprising dart forward after a wonderful cross-field ball from the left. Robinson is caught out as the Czech defender breaks in behind. It's then saved by Leno and Antonio balloons it over from less than 10-yards!

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:04

From foul-er, to foul-ee: Kudus gets swept as he looks to break away. Cagey beginnings here...

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:04

West Ham are looking to push on from the very off here, and a Kudus cross from the right is floated too long. Fulham see it out and reset. Kudus then fouls Lukic on the left of the park.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:03

Already, Paqueta is playing beach football! He flicks it delightfully over Iwobi!

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:03

And we're off here at the London Stadium as West Ham move forward.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:01

The anthemic East London ground is reverberating as 'I'm forever blowing bubbles' rings out. The players are ready and raring to go. Referee Stuart Atwell gets us underway as the hosts look to kick off.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:01

While West Ham are missing their talisman in Bowen, Fulham's is very much in attendance. Rodrigo Muniz was recently the first Fulham player to receive the Premier League Player of the Month award since Mark Schwarzer in 2010 and only the second in the last 23 years when Louis Saha scooped the prize in 2001. The award followed four goals in four games in March, including two against Tottenham and an overhead kick equaliser at Sheffield United.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:58

After Europa League disappointment against Leverkusen, Moyes believes West Ham "have the opportunity to put it right" at home in front of their supporters. However, without Bowen their top scorer with 15 goals, it's up to the rotation crew to make a mark in this one. Avoiding defeat against Fulham would mean that Silva's side would be denied of their first league double over West Ham since 1965-66, following December's 5-0 drubbing at Craven Cottage.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:53

As mentioned earlier, Fulham suffered a late defeat by Newcastle last weekend, yet manager Marco Silva has made just one adjustment. Sasa Lukic replaces Tom Cairney, who drops to the bench. Harry Wilson will make his 100th league appearance for the Cottagers if he comes on as a substitute.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:48

David Moyes has made three changes to his West Ham side that fell to a late 2-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday. Danny Ings comes in to start up front alongside Michail Antonio with top scorer Jarrod Bowen still unavailable through injury. Edson Alvarez and Nayef Aguerd replace Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:43

FULHAM SUBS: Adama Traore, Armando Broja, Bobby Reid, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson, Issa Diop, Marek Rodak, Raul Jimenez, Tom Cairney.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:37

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Timothy Castagne; Sasa Lukic, Joao Palhinha; Willian, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:37

WEST HAM SUBS: Maxwel Cornet, Aaron Cresswell, George Earthy, Ben Johnson, Divin Mubama, Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek, Joseph Anang, Kurt Zouma.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:33

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz FabianskI; Emerson, Nayef Aguerd, Konstantinos Mavropanos, VladimIr Coufal; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Lucas Paqueta, Danny Ings, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:33

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to this live text commentary of West Ham v Fulham at the London Stadium. The hosts' hopes of placing in the Europa League face their next challenge, as Fulham look to end their season on a high. It won't be easy though, as the visitors come into this one fresh off the back of a late 1-0 defeat against Newcastle at Craven Cottage - extending their winless run to three (W0 D1 L2). West Ham, on the other hand, won their last Premier League match 2-1 at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers, snapping a four-match winless streak (W0 D3 L1). That said, defeat at the hands of Leverkusen in the Europa League during the week, may have toyed with the Hammers' confidence coming into this one.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…