West Ham United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

West Ham are desperate for a first Premier League win of 2024 as the Hammers host Brentford at the London Stadium tonight.

David Moyes is under pressure to end the club’s eight-game winless run, with West Ham losing their last three to Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest to an aggregate score of 11-0.

Things went from bad to worse last weekend, as on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground. The hosts welcome back Lucas Paqueta, however, who has been a key absentee during their winless run.

Brentford have lost their last two games to Liverpool and Manchester City and Everton’s punishment being reduced has left Thomas Frank’s side in 16th, five points above the drop.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

West Ham United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

West Ham host Brentford in Premier League’s Monday night football

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Lucas Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Bowen

Brentford: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Mee, Lewis-Potter, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay

Hosts welcome back Lucas Paqueta

West Ham United FC - Brentford FC

West Ham United vs Brentford

19:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…