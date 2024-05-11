Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

With 18 holes to play, the lead is down to one.

Xander Schauffele shot 1-under 70 on Saturday, however, Rory McIlroy was three better and is within a stroke with the final round to come Sunday at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Sungjae Im is at 8 under, four back of Schauffele.

The purse at the Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 7:55 a.m. Eric Cole, Peter Malnati 8:05 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick 8:15 a.m. J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo 8:25 a.m. Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin 8:35 a.m. Gary Woodland, Brian Harman 8:45 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala 8:55 a.m. Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel 9:10 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry 9:20 a.m. Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd 9:30 a.m. Adam Schenk, Tony Finau 9:40 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark 9:50 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp 10 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar 10:10 a.m. Nick Taylor, Harris English 10:25 a.m. Adam Scott, Ben Kohles 10:35 a.m. Tom Kim, Adam Svensson 10:45 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge 10:55 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama 11:05 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover 11:15 a.m. Webb Simpson, Russell Henley 11:25 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap 11:40 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power 11:50 a.m. Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes 12 p.m. Justin Thomas, Corey Conners 12:10 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 12:20 p.m. Cam Davis, Alex Noren 12:30 p.m. Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:40 p.m. Cameron Young, Grayson Murray 12:55 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges 1:05 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa 1:15 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith 1:25 p.m. Jason Day, Sam Burns 1:35 p.m. Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka 1:45 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, May 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek