Advertisement

Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

cameron jourdan
·2 min read

With 18 holes to play, the lead is down to one.

Xander Schauffele shot 1-under 70 on Saturday, however, Rory McIlroy was three better and is within a stroke with the final round to come Sunday at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Sungjae Im is at 8 under, four back of Schauffele.

The purse at the Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

Wells Fargo: Photos

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Time

Players

7:55 a.m.

Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

8:05 a.m.

Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:15 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo

8:25 a.m.

Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

8:35 a.m.

Gary Woodland, Brian Harman

8:45 a.m.

Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala

8:55 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

9:10 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

9:20 a.m.

Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd

9:30 a.m.

Adam Schenk, Tony Finau

9:40 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

9:50 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp

10 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar

10:10 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Harris English

10:25 a.m.

Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

10:35 a.m.

Tom Kim, Adam Svensson

10:45 a.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge

10:55 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama

11:05 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover

11:15 a.m.

Webb Simpson, Russell Henley

11:25 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap

11:40 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power

11:50 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes

12 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Corey Conners

12:10 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:20 p.m.

Cam Davis, Alex Noren

12:30 p.m.

Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:40 p.m.

Cameron Young, Grayson Murray

12:55 p.m.

Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges

1:05 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa

1:15 p.m.

Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith

1:25 p.m.

Jason Day, Sam Burns

1:35 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

1:45 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, May 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek