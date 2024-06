Porzingis has not played since April 29 after suffering a calf injury

Kristaps Porzingis shoots during practice at the Auerbach Center on May 31. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly set to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Porzingis has not played since April 29 after suffering a calf injury.

This story will be updated.