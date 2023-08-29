Week 2: Cougars rout Ravens for first win

Aug. 28—South Decatur's football team got in the win column in a big way Friday. The Cougars dominated Irvington Prep 69-0 to move to 1-1 on the season. The Ravens are 0-2.

Despite the running clock when teams lead by 35 points or more, South scored in each of the four quarters. The Cougars scored 36 in the first quarter, 20 in the second quarter, six in the third quarter and seven in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jaylynn McMurray completed his only pass on the night, a 25-yard touchdown strike to Owen Arreola. McMurray also rushed for 13 yards. Arreola added five yards rushing and a second touchdown.

South freshman Jayden Jackson-Ray made the most of his three carries. Jackson-Ray finished with 132 yards and three touchdowns. Corbin Johnson added 43 yards rushing with a pair of TDs. Garrett Huckelberry added 18 yards rushing and a touchdown. Colby Rathburn had a 5-yard TD run. JP Scudder (six) and Kagen Wren (two) both added to the Cougars' rushing attack.

Senior Isaac Gasper led the defense with nine total tackles. Junior Ian AmRhein added six solo tackles. Arreola, Tyler Bishop, Jackson-Ray and Toby Bishop all chipped in with five total tackles. Huckelberry and Dalton Smith both had an interception. Gasper (two), Arreola and Gaven Mauer all had a fumble recovery.

Eastern Hancock 36, North Decatur 14

The host Royals scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to pull away to a 36-14 win over conference foe North Decatur. The Chargers are 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in the Mid-Eastern Conference. The Royals improve to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the MEC.

Eastern Hancock scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to grab the early 14-0 lead.

North responded with a long completion from quarterback Mason Morris to Ty Litmer for 58 yards to set up a touchdown run by Kaden Muckerheide.

North's Kaleb Phelps found the end zone in the second quarter as the Chargers tied the game 14-14 as the teams headed to the locker room.

The second half was all Royals as Eastern Hancock scored eight points in the third and 14 in the fourth to close out the 36-14 victory.

Morris finished with 104 yards passing and 26 yards rushing. Corbin Thackery led the Chargers' ground game with 69 yards rushing. Muckerheide had 32 yards rushing with a touchdown and six yards receiving. Cooper Parmer added 16 yards rushing. Phelps rushed for three yards and a TD. Following Litmer's 58 yards receiving was Xander Jones 19, Owen Eldridge 10, Jack Koehne 9 and Thackery two.

Mark Kube led the Royals with 164 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Greenfield-Central 57, Greensburg 0

Class 4A No. 10 Greenfield-Central jumped out to a 41-0 lead at the half and rolled to the 57-0 victory over the host Pirates of Greensburg. The Pirates are 0-2 on the season. The Cougars improve to 2-0.

Greenfield opened the scoring at the 9:33 mark with a 15-yard run by Boston Willard. The Cougars added to the lead with a 57-yard TD run by Cooper Hinton with 8:09 on the first quarter clock. Jacob Hinton added a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Greenfield pulled away with touchdown passes from Dallas Freeman to Kirk Knecht and Lane Wadle.

Freeman passed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Nine Cougars carried the ball in the game. Cooper Hinton, Willard, Freeman and Jacob Hinton all had rushing touchdowns. Braylen Benavente led the Cougars with 59 yards rushing.

Greenfield's defense was stifling. Greensburg's Bryson Alplanalp passed for 24 yards and rushed for 13 yards. Kaden Acton led the Pirate rushers with 15 yards. Austin Cruz added six yards rushing. Owen Meadows was Greensburg's top receiver with a pair of receptions for 20 yards.

Meadows led Greensburg's defense with nine total tackles. Cruz and Elliott Weber both added four total tackles.

Batesville 21, Milan 0

After a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs scored 21 points in the second half to knock off county rival Milan 21-0. The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 and the Indians drop to 1-1.

A 47-yard run by Gage Pohlman got the Bulldogs on the board in the third quarter.

Batesville stretched the lead to 14-0 as quarterback Will Jaisle connected with Cade Kaiser for a 49-yards TD.

Pohlman added another touchdown to go with 230 yards rushing.

Jaisle passed for 104 yards and rushed for 11 yards. Kaiser finished with 63 yards receiving. Bobby Weiler added two receptions for 22 yards and Alex Krekeler had two catches for 19 yards.

Batesville's defense was led by Carter Bohman and John Dirkhising with six total tackles each. Kaiser and Weiler both had five total tackles. Krekeler added an interception.

Shelbyville

Shelbyville jumped out to a 20-0 lead before Rushville battled back to score 14 unanswered and close the deficit to six points. Shelbyville added a score in the fourth quarter to seal the 26-14 win. Shelbyville is 2-0 on the season. The Lions fall to 0-2.

Shelbyville had the only points in the first quarter and led 7-0. The Golden Bears added six in the second to lead 13-0 at the half.

After Shelbyville extended the lead to 20-0 in the third quarter, Rushville got on the board with a 7-yard touchdown run by Sam Pavey.

Rushville's Keegan Bowles picked up a Shelbyville fumble and returned it 40 yards for the touchdown to cut the deficit to 20-14 in the third quarter.

Rushville's Nick Jarman completed 26-of-48 passes for 325 yards and two interceptions. Five Lions caught passes from Jarman including Chase Woolf with 97 yards, Ralph Eakins 96 yards, Braydon Wilson 76 yards, Bowles 51 yards and Pavey 5 yards. Pavey also rushed for 65 yards.

Adrian Apodaca led the Lions' defense with nine total tackles, including a sack. Eakins and Drew McKee (two tackles for loss) both had eight total tackles. Landon Browning added seven total tackles.

Scores

EIACBatesville 21, Milan 0

East Central 42, Harrison (Ohio) 7

Franklin County 35, Connersville 26

Greenfield-Central 57, Greensburg 0

Lawrenceburg 10, Taylor (Ohio) 7

Shelbyville 26, Rushville 14

South Dearborn 41, Madison 0

MECEastern Hancock 36, North Decatur 14

Heritage Christian 19, Shenandoah 0

Monroe Central 43, Union City 22

