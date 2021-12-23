Week 16 Fantasy Preview: Gifts under the tree? Or coal in your stocking?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don get together to preview 15 games for Week 16 of the NFL season, putting each one into the category of “gift under the tree” or “coal in your stocking”. They also tell fantasy managers which players to start, which to fade, and which to keep an eye on as we get closer to the weekend.

