Way-too-early 2024 fantasy football 12-team first-round mock draft

The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and the NFL offseason is in full swing. But before every team looks to morph and upgrade for 2024, the Yahoo Fantasy Football analysts decided to put together a way-too-early 12-team first-round mock draft — who's building the best team?

CMC is a tier-of-his-own player, the unchallenged overall RB1. He was the decisive player in 2023 fantasy, leading the NFL in rushing, scrimmage yards and TDs. It's simply not reasonable to pick anyone else at the top. — Andy Behrens



Round 1, Pick 11: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams



Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions