Way-too-early 2024 fantasy football 12-team first-round mock draft

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and the NFL offseason is in full swing. But before every team looks to morph and upgrade for 2024, the Yahoo Fantasy Football analysts decided to put together a way-too-early 12-team first-round mock draft — who's building the best team?

Round 1, Pick 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

CMC is a tier-of-his-own player, the unchallenged overall RB1. He was the decisive player in 2023 fantasy, leading the NFL in rushing, scrimmage yards and TDs. It's simply not reasonable to pick anyone else at the top. — Andy Behrens

Round 1, Pick 2: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Round 1, Pick 3: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets


Round 1, Pick 4: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys


Round 1, Pick 5: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals


Round 1, Pick 6: Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams


Round 1, Pick 7: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings


Round 1, Pick 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons


Round 1, Pick 9: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions


Round 1, Pick 10: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts


Round 1, Pick 11: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams


Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions