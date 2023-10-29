Watch Zach LaVine score 51, it's not enough as Bulls fall to Pistons

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

Zach LaVine had been in a little slump the first couple of games of the season, but he broke out of it in Detroit.

LaVine dropped 51 points on the Pistons, including hitting seven 3-pointers. It was a breakout game for a player who had averaged a dozen points a game in the first two this season, as he scored 19 in the first (hitting his first five shots) and then added 20 in the third.

Zach LaVine meant BUSINESS tonight



New career-high for the Bulls' star ‼️



51 PTS

19/32 FG

7/13 3PT pic.twitter.com/vrqCldAfTe — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2023

It also wasn't enough to save an unimpressive Bulls team. The rest of the Bulls scored as much as LaVine and Detroit won 118-102. Chicago's half-court offense continues to struggle, it gave up 58 points in the paint to Detroit, and it lost the rebounding battle 53-32.

Cade Cunningham was again impressive with 25 points and 10 assists for Detroit, but the real star was big man Jalen Duren, who owned the paint and scored 23 with 15 boards.