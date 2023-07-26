We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch the Portugal vs. Vietnam game

The USA vs. Netherlands game isn't the only one worth tuning in for if you're rooting for the USWNT. Portugal plays Vietnam this Thursday at 3:30 a.m. ET. (Photo by Phil Walter - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

US Soccer fans, set your alarms, because tonight's USA vs. Netherlands game isn't the only match to keep your eye on as you root for the USWNT to move on to the Round of 16. Thursday morning, the USWNT's fellow Group E teams — Portugal and Vietnam — will face off on the field. The early morning match will determine how the USWNT moves forward in the World Cup. This year's World Cup is unfortunately beset with an awkward time difference, with many of the New Zealand– and Australia-based matches airing in the middle of the night for American audiences. And the Portugal vs. Vietnam game is no exception, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET. So you may want to get the coffee brewing now...

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Portugal vs. Vietnam game, plus the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam:

Date: Thursday, July 27

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Location: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, NZ

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the Portugal vs. Vietnam World Cup game?

Portugal plays Vietnam this Thursday, bright and early at 3:30 a.m ET.

What channel is the Portugal vs. Vietnam World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Thursday's Portugal vs. Vietnam game will air on FS1. Don't have access to a cable package with Fox Sports? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live:

