Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch the Portugal vs. Vietnam game
US Soccer fans, set your alarms, because tonight's USA vs. Netherlands game isn't the only match to keep your eye on as you root for the USWNT to move on to the Round of 16. Thursday morning, the USWNT's fellow Group E teams — Portugal and Vietnam — will face off on the field. The early morning match will determine how the USWNT moves forward in the World Cup. This year's World Cup is unfortunately beset with an awkward time difference, with many of the New Zealand– and Australia-based matches airing in the middle of the night for American audiences. And the Portugal vs. Vietnam game is no exception, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET. So you may want to get the coffee brewing now...
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Portugal vs. Vietnam game, plus the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.
How to watch the Women's World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam:
Sling Blue
Date: Thursday, July 27
Time: 3:30 a.m. ET
Location: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, NZ
TV Channel: FS1
Streaming: Sling, Fubo
Livestream: VPN
When is the Portugal vs. Vietnam World Cup game?
Portugal plays Vietnam this Thursday, bright and early at 3:30 a.m ET.
What channel is the Portugal vs. Vietnam World Cup game on?
Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.
Thursday's Portugal vs. Vietnam game will air on FS1. Don't have access to a cable package with Fox Sports? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.
How to watch the Women's World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam without cable:
Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue plan offers Fox and FS1 in select markets, along with 41 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the early morning World Cup action, you can always record games. With no tricky contract to get out of, at $20, Sling Blue is an easy and affordable way to watch the entire month of World Cup games.
Fubo TV’s Pro tier gives you access to Fox and FS1 (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $75 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch every World Cup game, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record those early morning games to watch later. The platform also offers a 7-day free trial period, so you could catch some of the Women's World Cup totally free.
All 64 World Cup matches will be available to stream with solely Spanish coverage on Peacock!
Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC. In addition to the World Cup, you’ll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, and even recent theatrical releases like Book Club: The Next Chapter, Renfield and soon the Super Mario movie. For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:
Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.
2023 Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna
How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):
ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:
ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into the BBC and ITV's free UK coverage of the Women's World Cup this month as opposed to paying for Fox and FS1. All you'll need to do is sign up for Express VPN, change your server location to the UK, and then make a free BBC iPlayer or ITVX account. Be sure to check the BBC coverage schedule to find out which games you can watch where.
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.
2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:
All times Eastern.
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)
Thursday, July 27
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)
Friday, July 28
Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)
Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)
Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)
Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)
Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)
Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)
