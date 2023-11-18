How to watch: Texas A&M vs. ACU football game
Texas A&M (6-4, 5-3 SEC) will host ACU (5-5, 3-3 WAC) at Kyle Field on Saturday morning in Bryan-College Station, Texas, at 11 a.m. CT.
Last weekend, the Aggies gained bowl eligibility, yet now former head coach Jimbo Fisher was let go shortly after the big win. The team will have to put their emotions aside as interim head coach Elijah Robinson is tasked with getting the team through the rest of the season.
This is the first time the teams will meet on the football field in school history, and ACU is catching the Aggies at a very interesting time in their program. They are also fighting to finish their season at about .500 while Texas A&M marches towards another eight-win season.
Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.
The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.
Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – ACU contest at Kyle Field.
How to Watch
Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Hutson Mason
Sideline: Ashley Stroehlein
How to Listen
TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)
SiriusXM app: Ch. 108/205
Web: 12thman.com
App: 12th Man Mobile App
Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco
Analysts: Dave Elmendorf
Sideline: Will Johnson
Series History
Series: 0-0
Five Storylines to watch and Staff predictions
Interim head coach Elijah Robinson previews Texas A&M - ACU
Interim head coach Elijah Robinson spoke Wednesday where he talked about how they approached the ACU game this week:
“We’ve been doing a few different things in team meetings. They had an opportunity to create a playlist… We have competitive periods in practice, and the players have no idea when it is coming.”
