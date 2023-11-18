How to watch: Texas A&M vs. ACU football game

Texas A&M (6-4, 5-3 SEC) will host ACU (5-5, 3-3 WAC) at Kyle Field on Saturday morning in Bryan-College Station, Texas, at 11 a.m. CT.

Last weekend, the Aggies gained bowl eligibility, yet now former head coach Jimbo Fisher was let go shortly after the big win. The team will have to put their emotions aside as interim head coach Elijah Robinson is tasked with getting the team through the rest of the season.

This is the first time the teams will meet on the football field in school history, and ACU is catching the Aggies at a very interesting time in their program. They are also fighting to finish their season at about .500 while Texas A&M marches towards another eight-win season.

Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.

The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.

Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – ACU contest at Kyle Field.

How to Watch

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

TV: SEC Network + / ESPN +

Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Hutson Mason

Sideline: Ashley Stroehlein

How to Listen

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

SiriusXM app: Ch. 108/205

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco

Analysts: Dave Elmendorf

Sideline: Will Johnson

Series History

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Series: 0-0

Five Storylines to watch and Staff predictions

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Interim head coach Elijah Robinson previews Texas A&M - ACU

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Interim head coach Elijah Robinson spoke Wednesday where he talked about how they approached the ACU game this week:

“We’ve been doing a few different things in team meetings. They had an opportunity to create a playlist… We have competitive periods in practice, and the players have no idea when it is coming.”

