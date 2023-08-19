Watch: Pascal Siakam discusses Steph Curry’s 2019 Finals performance

In 2019, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to claim the first championship in franchise history. However, throughout the NBA Finals series between the two teams, Steph Curry produced some of the best basketball in his career.

Throughout the six-game series, Curry averaged 30.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6 assists, shooting 34.3% from 3-point range and 41.4% from deep. During a recent podcast appearance on ‘The Old Man & The Three,’ Raptors star Pascal Siakam discussed how he believed the Raptors needed to triple-team Curry in order to keep him from taking control of games.

Ultimately, Kawhi Leonard was the differentiating factor in the series, as the two-way wing produced a dominant string of games to help bring a championship to Toronto. Nevertheless, it was Curry’s incredible production that continues to have a strong presence within the memories of Warriors fans around the world.

You can see Siakam discussing why he believed the Raptors needed to triple-team Curry by watching the embedded clip above.

