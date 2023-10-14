We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

College Football: How to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game today

Wide receiver Troy Franklin and the Oregon Ducks visit the Washington Huskies this weekend. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 95 games taking place just in Week 7. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington game. Are you ready to watch the Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies face off? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch Oregon vs. Washington game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Game: Oregon vs. Washington

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Oregon vs. Washington game?

The Ducks head face the Huskies on their home turf this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Oregon vs. Washington game on?

Today's Oregon vs. Washington game will air on ABC, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to ABC? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

Hulu's live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu's general content library. Hulu's live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.

College football games this week:

Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 14

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | CBS

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State | 12 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m.

Iowa State at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FS1

Temple at North Texas | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Georgia Southern at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Sacred Heart at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Lehigh | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Navy at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Indiana State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Murray State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UMass at No. 6 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Troy at Army | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Florida at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

BYU at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Florida Atlantic at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Akron at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Iowa at Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX

Ohio at Northern Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

North Alabama at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern State at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLV at Nevada | 5 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 14 Louisville at Pitt | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

Marshall at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

UL Monroe at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Wyoming at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Kansas State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | FS1

Prairie View A&M at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona at No. 19 Washington State | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Auburn at No. 22 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State | 8 p.m. | FOX

NC State at No. 17 Duke | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

UAB at UTSA | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Cal Poly at Montana State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Boise State at Colorado State | 9:45 p.m. | FS1

Montana at Idaho | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | CBSSN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

