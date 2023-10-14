College Football: How to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game today
NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 95 games taking place just in Week 7. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington game. Are you ready to watch the Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies face off? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Oregon vs. Washington game:
- Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
- Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT
Game: Oregon vs. Washington
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Oregon vs. Washington game?
The Ducks head face the Huskies on their home turf this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Oregon vs. Washington game on?
Today's Oregon vs. Washington game will air on ABC, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to ABC? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
- Watch football on local channels like ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
College football games this week:
Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 14
No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | CBS
Indiana at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State | 12 p.m. | ABC
Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m.
Iowa State at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FS1
Temple at North Texas | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Georgia Southern at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Sacred Heart at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Princeton at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Howard at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Bucknell at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Lehigh | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Penn at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Navy at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
VMI at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Toledo at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Indiana State at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama A&M at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Illinois at Murray State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UNI at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UMass at No. 6 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Troy at Army | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Florida at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
BYU at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Florida Atlantic at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Akron at Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Bowling Green at Buffalo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Iowa at Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX
Ohio at Northern Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
North Alabama at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Robert Morris at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Northwestern State at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UNLV at Nevada | 5 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Norfolk State at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 14 Louisville at Pitt | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
Marshall at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
UL Monroe at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Wyoming at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Kansas State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | FS1
Prairie View A&M at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Arizona at No. 19 Washington State | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
Auburn at No. 22 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
No. 25 Miami (Fla.) at No. 12 North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State | 8 p.m. | FOX
NC State at No. 17 Duke | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
UAB at UTSA | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Cal Poly at Montana State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UC Davis at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Boise State at Colorado State | 9:45 p.m. | FS1
Montana at Idaho | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
