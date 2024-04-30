Watch: Nuggets' Jamal Murray hits game-winner, eliminates Lakers from playoffs

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored a dozen points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Monday in Denver. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 30 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray picked up his dribble and soared over the paint, sinking a game-winning jumper in the final seconds to bounce LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs.

Murray, who scored a game-high 32 points, drained the shot with four seconds remaining in the 108-106 triumph Monday in Denver.

Murray, who was nursing an injured calf, said the Nuggets told him he shouldn't play, but he rejected that advice. His decision to play resulted in the Nuggets winning the best-of-seven game series 4-1.

"They just didn't want me to risk it," Murray told reporters. "They told me no. I didn't say no. I didn't want to leave my teammates out there."

The Nuggets narrowly outshot the Lakers 47.2% to 46.4%, but made 42.1% of their 3-pointers, compared to their foes' 28.6% clip. The game featured 16 lead changes and was tied 10 times.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) played through a calf injury and hit a game-winning shot to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in Denver. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Murray scored a dozen over the first 12 minutes, helping the Nuggets carry a 28-24 lead into the second quarter. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored eight points apiece in the frame. The Lakers led 53-50 at halftime.

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and center Nikola Jokic scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the third. The Nuggets outscored the Lakers 31-26 in the quarter to carry an 81-79 edge into the fourth.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) totaled 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists in a Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in Denver. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The Lakers started the final frame with an 8-0 run to snatch back the advantage. The Nuggets and Lakers went on to exchange the lead several times over the final minutes. James tied the score by hitting two free throws with 26 seconds remaining.

Murray then started his final dribbling sequence on the right side, between half court and the 3-point arc. Jokic came into the area and used a screen on Lakers guard Austin Reaves to create space for Murray.

Coach Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The Nuggets guard then flew to his left, dribbling toward the foul line. He planted his right foot and elevated before flicking his wrist and hitting his jump shot to give the Nuggets a final edge with 3.6 seconds remaining.

Jokic smothered James defensively on the final possession. James then passed off to forward Taurean Prince, who tossed up an errant final shot as the final buzzer sounded.

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (C) totaled 26 points in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in Denver. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Murray, who also made the game-winner in Game 2, made 13 of his 28 shot attempts and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter of the series finale. He was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

"For Jamal, to add to his playoff lore by having two game-winners in a series is just incredible," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

"The bigger the moment, the kid just continues to shine."

Jokic chipped in 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Porter totaled 26 points for the Nuggets. James logged 30 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals for the Lakers. Davis totaled 17 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

The second-seeded Nuggets will host the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday in Denver.