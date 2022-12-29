How to watch Notre Dame face South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV because its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.
This week the Irish finish off their season by playing South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator. Bowl but they’re not playing on their home station.
Here are the viewing notes:
Game Day: Dec. 30th, 2022
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN App
Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Have fun during the bowl game and go Irish!
