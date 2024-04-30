Watch the moment former Utes got ‘the call’ during NFL draft

Buffalo Bills second-round draft pick Cole Bishop addresses the media during an NFL football news conference in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Jeffrey T. Barnes

With one phone call, the lives of hundreds of players are changed.

Watching the draft and waiting for your name to be called is a nerve-wracking experience, and once the phone call from your new team comes in, there’s a sense of relief and joy as they check off a lifelong dream.

In recent years, teams have released video of their general managers and coaches calling their draftees for the first time, and this year, the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks sent out videos of their calls to draftees.

As soon as the Houston Texans selected offensive tackle Blake Fisher, and Buffalo was on the clock, Bills general manager Brandon Beane wasted no time selecting former Utah safety Cole Bishop with the 60th overall pick.

An excited Beane said, “Go get Cole Bishop.”

“We were getting nervous you weren’t going to get to us,” Beane said to Bishop. “Fired up to get you, man.”

Beane said that former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who tweeted his approval of the pick on Friday, had been in his ear about Bishop, while coach Sean McDermott told Bishop about Buffalo’s long line of great safety play.

“You’re going to be coached well and we’re going to take care of you,” McDermott said.

Seattle selected former Utah guard Sataoa Laumea with the 179th overall pick.

Seahawks scout Josh Graff was the first to speak to Laumea on the phone in the video and asked him, “Are you ready to stop waiting and come up to Seattle?”

After Laumea replied, “Yes, sir,” Graff announced it to the Seahawks’ draft room, which burst into applause.

“I hope you’re all ready because I’m ready,” Laumea said.

Ryan Grubb, the former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator and now the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, is familiar with Laumea.

“It’s exciting to think about coaching you, since we’ve been watching you on the other side there at Utah and you’re a dominant player, man,” Grubb said. “I know how Coach (Jim) Harding feels about you and I just can’t wait to bring your energy up here to the Seahawks.”