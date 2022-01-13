WATCH: Miles Bridges puts Andre Drummond on a poster with emphatic slam
I know of some frustrated Pistons fans who are going to want to watch this one.
On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets and former Spartan Miles Bridges faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers, new home of former Piston Andre Drummond.
At one point, Bridges had a layup disrupted by Joel Embiid, but kept with it, and went back up for a huge slam on Andre Drummond.
Watch it below:
Miles Bridges sticks with it and stuffs it 💥😤#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/14E5M3NH2o
— NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) January 13, 2022
