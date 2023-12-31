How to watch LSU take on Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day

LSU will ring in the new year by wrapping up the 2023 season.

The Tigers are in Tampa to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl as they look to finish with 10 wins and a bowl victory in back-to-back seasons under Brian Kelly.

It will be the first start of Garrett Nussmeier’s career as he gets the nod in place of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, who opted out of the game. However, Nussmeier will have top weapons at his disposal as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. will play in the game.

The 7-5 Badgers meanwhile will be without top offensive player Braelon Allen, who declared for the draft.

Here’s everything you need to know as LSU prepares to wrap up the 2023 season with win No. 10.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Jan. 1, 2024

Time : 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

No new injuries

Wisconsin

RB Jackson Acker (Probable)

WR Bryson Green (Questionable)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Passing: Jayden Daniels (3,812 yards, 40 TD, 4 INT, 72.2% completion)

Rushing: Jayden Daniels (135 attempts, 1,134 yards, 10 TD)

Receiving: Malik Nabers (86 receptions, 1,546 yards, 14 TD)

Tackling: Greg Penn III (82)

Sacks: Harold Perkins (5.5)

Interceptions: Andre Sam (3)

Wisconsin:

