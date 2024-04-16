Watch live: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta holds press conference ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Watch live as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference on Tuesday, 16 April, ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Declan Rice has said the clash with the German team will be the “perfect” game for the Gunners to overcome their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday, which left Arsenal two points behind reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Rice believes the huge clash could be just what his team needs after their rare slip-up.

He said: “It’s the perfect game for a reaction.

“We need a reaction on Wednesday night and it is a great chance to show our character and leadership. It’s time to go out there and hopefully get into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“Going to the Allianz Arena, it’s going to be a special night. It’s time to pull our socks up and show everyone why we’re in this position."