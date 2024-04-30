Watch Ladd McConkey’s NFL draft call with the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Chargers traded up to the No. 34 slot in the draft to pick the speedy Georgia receiver.

McConkey impressed NFL teams throughout the draft process and will have an opportunity to be the Chargers’ top pass catcher as a rookie. Los Angeles has a thin wide receivers room and needs help.

McConkey should have a massive rookie season. Alex Katson of Chargers Wire writes that McConkey has a lot of potential in year one with Los Angeles.

The upside here is that McConkey will be a more direct replacement for the traded Keenan Allen as an underneath player who wins with route-running savvy. We know Justin Herbert likes those kinds of players: all Allen did last season was set the franchise record for receptions in a single season.

Before we get carried away with analysis on Ladd McConkey, let’s take a look at the moment he discovered the Chargers were drafting him.

got ourselves a dawg pic.twitter.com/WiQ9G8dxFF — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 27, 2024

McConkey watched the NFL draft with family and friends and did not have to wait long to hear his name called on Day Two. It’s always fun to see how players react when they get the call on draft day.

