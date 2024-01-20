How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against West Virginia

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference game on the road against West Virginia.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win on the road against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers (6-11, 1-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss on the road against No. 16 Oklahoma. While West Virginia has struggled at times this season, it’s still a place that can be challenging to play for Kansas.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, stream and list to the matchup:

How to watch Kansas basketball against West Virginia

When: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

