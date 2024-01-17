Kansas basketball routs Oklahoma State for 1st Big 12 Conference road victory this season

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas basketball picked up its first Big 12 Conference road win of the season Tuesday against Oklahoma State with a 90-66 victory.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 in Big 12) won with ease. They extended the losing streak the Cowboys (8-9, 0-4 in Big 12) are on in conference play this season to four. And head coach Bill Self’s squad has won back-to-back games in Big 12 play, too.

Johnny Furphy shines again

In freshman guard Johnny Furphy’s second-straight start since rejoining the starting lineup, the newcomer recorded another stellar performance for Kansas. He finished with a stat-line of 15 points, seven rebounds and a couple assists. That means he’s tied his career-high in points, as he also netted 15 points against Manhattan back in November.

Furphy’s play allowed the Jayhawks to finish with all five starters in double figures. Senior center Hunter Dickinson led the way with 21 points. There wasn’t much scoring from the bench, but Kansas didn’t need it.

"I think Johnny's done a really good job in these past couple games when he's been in the starting lineup, just being confident and being himself," said Dickinson, who would later praise Furphy's length. "I think the four vets are just looking for him to go out there and play his game. I mean, he's just — he's all around the floor today and obviously he was scoring. But then you look and see he's got seven rebounds. That's what we look for from him. We think he's one of the best rebounders on the team."

An offensive clinic from the Jayhawks

Oklahoma State struggled to get much going offensively. The Cowboys finished shooting 39.6% from the field and 28.6% from behind the arc. Their 18-for-24 (75%) mark from the free-throw line was arguably their most effective offensive production.

On the other side, though, it looked like Kansas couldn’t miss — especially in the first half. By game’s end, the Jayhawks finished with a 62.1% mark from the field and 38.5% mark from behind the arc. Kansas also shot 13-for-18 (72.2%) from the free-throw line.

Kansas is halfway through its opportunity to sweep a two-game road trip

It’s tough to win in the Big 12, and more difficult to win on the road. Look at earlier this month when Kansas suffered a road loss to UCF which wasn’t expected to do much in its first year in a new league. But the Jayhawks didn’t have to worry too much about this one, and can look ahead to a game Saturday on the road against West Virginia and a chance to sweep the two-game road trip.

In a conference that could see its champion in the regular season standings decided by just a game or two, every win is vital. Every chance to win away from home is more crucial. Kansas can set itself up well in the title race by taking care of both opportunities to add to its win total.

"I said this before the game, I said we were kind of due for one of these wins where we kind of build an early lead and kind of maintain it throughout the game," Dickinson said. "We're very talented, and I think it was just a matter of time before we kind of put the offense together and everybody just had a really good game at once. I think we just did a really good job of not getting complacent."

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self gestures during a game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball routs Oklahoma State for Big 12 road victory