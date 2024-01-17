Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma State live score updates: Jayhawks travel to face Cowboys

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Tuesday with a Big 12 Conference game on the road against Oklahoma State.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against now-No. 16 Oklahoma. The Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss on the road against now-No. 20 Iowa State. It’s an opportunity for Kansas to pick up its first Big 12 road win of the season.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Oklahoma State

Tip-off: 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Jan. 16

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Kansas by 7 points.

Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma State live score updates

HALFTIME: Kansas 48, Oklahoma State 33

Kansas leads 44-27 with 3:02 left in 1st half

Kansas leads 31-14 with 8:34 left in 1st half

Kansas leads 19-10 with 11:46 left in 1st half

Kansas leads 12-6 with 14:46 left in 1st half

I'm sure the weather/road conditions had something to do with it, but can't remember a game since I started covering #kubball with the 2021-22 season with this few fans at a Kansas road game.



Jayhawks lead 12-6 early. pic.twitter.com/it8hvZ67DL — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 17, 2024

Pregame

