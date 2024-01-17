Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma State live score updates: Jayhawks travel to face Cowboys
STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Tuesday with a Big 12 Conference game on the road against Oklahoma State.
The No. 4 Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1 in Big 12) are coming in off of a win at home against now-No. 16 Oklahoma. The Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss on the road against now-No. 20 Iowa State. It’s an opportunity for Kansas to pick up its first Big 12 road win of the season.
Follow along for updates from the game:
Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Oklahoma State
Tip-off: 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Jan. 16
TV: ESPN
Betting odds: Kansas by 7 points.
Kansas basketball vs. Oklahoma State live score updates
HALFTIME: Kansas 48, Oklahoma State 33
15-point lead for #kubball at halftime.
Hasn't felt that close. pic.twitter.com/QRHueEpjFg
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 17, 2024
Kansas leads 44-27 with 3:02 left in 1st half
Furphy's already got 10#kubball pic.twitter.com/DuMOtbzKyx
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 17, 2024
Kansas leads 31-14 with 8:34 left in 1st half
Kansas leads 19-10 with 11:46 left in 1st half
#kubball continues to control this early: pic.twitter.com/iYdEcbzlK5
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 17, 2024
Kansas leads 12-6 with 14:46 left in 1st half
I'm sure the weather/road conditions had something to do with it, but can't remember a game since I started covering #kubball with the 2021-22 season with this few fans at a Kansas road game.
Jayhawks lead 12-6 early. pic.twitter.com/it8hvZ67DL
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 17, 2024
Pregame
Here are the starters:#kubball pic.twitter.com/0o7TAIvHAr
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 17, 2024
