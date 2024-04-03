Watch: Jaxson Hayes goes between the legs for showtime dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers are starting to heat up. On Tuesday, they rolled the Toronto Raptors 128-111 to get their ninth win in their last 12 games. While they’re still in ninth place in the Western Conference, they seem to be building the type of momentum teams need to have going into the postseason.

Tuesday’s game wasn’t close for long. Los Angeles started to take control late in the first quarter, and a very strong third quarter, in which it outscored the Raptors 36-21, put things out of reach.

With lots of garbage time, Lakers backup center Jaxson Hayes got onto the court for 19 minutes. On one play, he got out on the front end of a fast break, and he decided to have some fun by performing a scintillating dunk where he put the basketball between his legs.

Hayes finished the game with seven points, seven rebounds and two assists. With Christian Wood likely out for the season, Hayes has stepped things up in a satisfactory manner as L.A.’s only real backup center.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire