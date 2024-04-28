WATCH: Jamari Thrash gets the 2024 NFL draft call from the Browns

The Cleveland Browns added another wide receiver to their roster in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Louisville’s Jamari Thrash with Pick No. 156.

Thrash brings alignment versatility to play outside or in the slot, a dense route tree, and a whole lot of praise from NFL legend Steve Smith Sr. with him to Cleveland as he gets the opportunity to learn from Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and more.

The addition of Thrash will give the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski the ability to move Cooper and Jeudy around in a multitude of looks.

Watch here as we get an inside look at Thrash getting the call from general manager Andrew Berry and Stefanski to let him know the Browns were taking him off the board.

As you can see from the video, Thrash is not a man of many words but is ready to get to work with the Browns. Welcome to Cleveland, Jamari! Let’s get to work!

the call Jamari Thrash has been waiting his whole life for@UHhospitals | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/ENSEhDSkUk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire