Browns select Louisville WR Jamari Thrash with pick No. 156 in 2024 NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns have added Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash with their fifth round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

After addressing their offensive and defensive trenches on Day 2, the Browns now add a skill player to start their activities on Day 3. Thrash joins Jerry Jeudy as the newest members of the Browns’ wide receiver room this offseason.

A transfer from Georgia State, Thrash racked up 858 yards and six touchdowns with the Cardinals this past season.

At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Thrash runs a 4.46 40-yard dash and possesses plus ability after the catch. He has alignment versatility as he can play X, Z, or in the slot as well.

This will put pressure on players like David Bell at the end of the wide receiver room. All-in-all, Thrash is a solid depth piece in the wide receiver room who the Browns can move all around offensive formations to earn mismatches for both him and Amari Cooper and Jeudy around him.

