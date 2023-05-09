WATCH: Highlights from Max Klesmit’s first season at Wisconsin

Max Klesmit made a name for himself with the Badgers in 2022-23, specifically down the stretch of the campaign.

The Wofford transfer scored 8.4 points per game and added 2.7 rebounds per contest, while shooting a career-best 38% from beyond the arc. He had at least 16 points in four of Wisconsin’s final seven games of the year as he finished with his best basketball.

It wasn’t only the offense, but the defense that made Klesmit so impactful in 2022-23. He would often be tasked with guarding the best perimeter scorer night in and night out, and he was usually up to that task.

Check out the best of Klesmit in his first year as a Badger:

Beyond blessed and thankful 🙏🏼 Year 3 back at home 🖤 Check out my 2022-23 highlights 🎞🍿 https://t.co/Qrfion8LV5 pic.twitter.com/VeITZKItjL — Max Klesmit (@maxkle2) May 9, 2023

