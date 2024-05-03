WATCH: Gardner Minshew appears on Maxx Crosby’s show and he is as advertised and more

Gardner Minshew just might be the most likeable guy in sports. Don’t believe me? Just watch his appearance on Maxx Crosby’s show The Rush. I defy you to not want to hang out with him. I found myself unable to stop watching this interview as he is absolute.y fascinating, genuine, and so much THAT DUDE that it’s almost beyond belief.

If you ever looked at Gardner Minshew and said “that dude looks and sounds like he lives in a van on the beach” then you are ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. Like LITERALLY he owns a van and lived on the beach when he played in Jacksonville. And since then he has traveled around in it, goes camping, hiking, and just generally chills in. Even though he has an actual house, he’ll just go out and sleep in his van sometimes.

And of course he loves Fast Times At Ridgemont High and Dazed and Confused, because of course. And he seems to be an endless font of great stories, probably because fun people just want to chill with him. This interview lasted an hour, and I could have watched several more hours easily just to hear all the stories.

I loved when he was asked about people on social media saying he was a “poor man’s Baker Mayfield.” And he said doesn’t do social media, so unless someone literally came up to him in the street and said “You’re a poor man’s Baker Mayfield!” he wouldn’t hear about it. I mean, no wonder he seems so happy. Social media is pure, uncut toxicity.

Best thing though is how many times you just find yourself thinking, man that is just so wholesome. Like when he was fanboying at the thought that Lebron James would even know who he is. Keep in mind, he has started 37 games in the NFL over four seasons and went to the Pro Bowl last year. Why wouldn’t Lebron know who he is? You just gotta love that such a thing would surprise him.

Maxx Crosby is the leader of this team. And he can’t say enough good things about Gardner. No question he is going to make the already strong vibe in the Raiders locker room even stronger.

