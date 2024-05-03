Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell No. 4 no more, 3 others switch back to their college numbers

More Raiders players are joining the number switching party.

QB Aidan O’Connell will now wear No. 12, switching from the No. 4 he wore as a rookie and which Derek Carr had worn for nine years in Silver & Black.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig will begin wearing No. 7 after wearing No. 25 his first two seasons with the team. Moehrig wore No. 7 in college at TCU.

Two others are getting their college numbers back. Running back Zamir White is switching to the No. 3 he wore at Georgia after wearing No. 35 his first two seasons. While his backfield mate Amir Abdullah is switching to the No. 8 he wore at Nebraska after wearing No. 22 the past two seasons with the team. He was unable to get the number last year as Josh Jacobs wore it.

O’Connell wore 13 and 16 at Purdue. Those numbers currently belong to QB Anthony Brown and WR Jakobi Meyers respectively. As it happens, both of are also wearing their college numbers.

It’s interesting seeing all the players taking advantage of the rule that allows more than just QB’s and kickers to wear single digit numbers. Players become attached to their college numbers and so it’s special for them when they get a chance to wear it again.

