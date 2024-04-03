Watch: Falcons hold first team meeting under HC Raheem Morris

After three straight 7-10 seasons under Arthur Smith, the Atlanta Falcons made a coaching change over the offseason, hiring Raheem Morris to lead the team back to the playoffs. The Falcons began their voluntary offseason training program this week. Morris held his first team meeting on Tuesday and had a clear message to the players.

“We want to be world-class in everything we do,” said Morris after introducing offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Watch the Falcons head coach address the team on Day 1 of the offseason training program below:

Today is Day 1 of The Plan 😤 Coach Raheem Morris holds the first team meeting of our 2024 season pic.twitter.com/To2OduMHbG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire