Watch Deion Burks haul in two touchdowns in OU football's spring game

NORMAN — Purdue transfer wide receiver Deion Burks has hauled in two touchdowns from starting quarterback Jackson Arnold on Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

In the first quarter of the OU football spring game, Arnold found Burks for a deep 50-yard touchdown to give the red team (offense) a 7-0 lead. Burks, who recorded 629 receiving yards for the Boilermakers in 2023, is expected to be Arnold's No. 1 target in 2024.

Burks caught five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

He added a second touchdown in the second quarter as he blew past every Sooner defender.

More: Why SEC Network's Paul Finebaum wanted 'a taste' of Norman for OU football spring game

The red team leads the white team 37-30 with over two minutes left in the first half.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Watch Deion Burks haul in two touchdowns in OU football's spring game