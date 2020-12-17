Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are playing as a father-son duo at the PNC Championship this weekend, a yearly tournament in which pro golfers team up with a family member. This is the first time Woods and his son have paired up in a golf tournament, and their debut has everyone excited.

On Thursday morning we finally got our first look at the two of them side by side as they prepped for the tournament. Watching them together, it’s like Tiger has shrunk himself down to the size of an 11-year-old. Their swings look like carbon copies of each other.

Home on the range. 🏌️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/KnSM6bPrmk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2020

A true family affair

The PNC Championship will be a true family affair for Tiger and Charlie, because their caddies will also be a father-son duo. Tiger’s caddie, Joe LaCava, is bringing his son, Joe Jr., to caddy for Charlie. LaCava is extremely excited to be participating in the event with his son and both Woods boys, especially since he didn’t think it would happen this soon. According to him, Charlie’s interest in golf is fairly recent.

Charlie Woods' caddie this week at the @PNCchampionship?



Joe LaCava Jr. pic.twitter.com/lgoGXqEZ1E — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) December 16, 2020

“About a month ago Tiger approached me and said, ‘I’m thinking of playing the PNC Championship with Charlie.’ I was so jacked up. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ because I thought it was probably a year or two away. He was so excited. Charlie caught the golf bug this year. He’s been playing a ton of golf, practicing, working at it, and was psyched to play. Tiger was kind enough to ask me to ask Joe to caddie for Charlie so we could have a father-son caddie duo and father-son player duo. So, we’re going to have a good weekend.”

If Charlie already looks that much like his dad after less than a year of training, the golf world may want to brace itself. Charlie could be even more dangerous than his dad.

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are pairing up for the first time at a yearly family golf tournament. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

