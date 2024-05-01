Watch Central and Montrose battle it out in Baseball & Soccer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Warriors and the Red Hawks met in both baseball and girls’ soccer at Central High School.

On the Diamond, Central took the breaks off Montrose behind the strong arm of pitcher Ryland Nostrand.

Nostrand gave up just two hits in five shutout innings, as Lewis Coonts hit the walk-off single for the run-rule in a 10-0 win.

Montrose (10-9) and Central (10-8) will battle again Friday in Montrose.

In Girls’ soccer, the opposite occurred.

Domination from the Montrose Red Hawks, beating down Central 5-0.

The Red Hawks continue their season and remain undefeated at 12-0-2.

It sets up a showdown in Montrose tomorrow.

Palisade (11-1-1) vs. Montrose (12-0-2).

5 pm. Montrose High School.

We’ll have the coverage from Montrose.

