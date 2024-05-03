Watch it: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia weigh-in in Las Vegas

Undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez and challenger Jaime Munguia are scheduled to weigh in today (Friday) for their fight Saturday on DAZN Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The weigh-in will take place at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT at Toshiba Plaza, outside the arena.

You can watch it on the PBC YouTube channel.

Other matchups for which weigh-ins will take place: Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana, 147-pounders; Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 126-pounders; and Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, 147-pounders.

The featured portion of the card is scheduled to begin 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event later in show) on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie