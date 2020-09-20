WATCH: 49ers, Jerick McKinnon convert 3rd-and-31 vs. Jets

Kyle Madson

The 49ers offense started the second half going the wrong direction. They faced a third-and-31 with Nick Mullens under center. Head coach Kyle Shanahan called a toss play just trying to get a little room for the punt team. Jerick McKinnon had other ideas.


A 55-yard run on a third-and-31 is pretty incredible, and it helped set up a 46-yard field goal that put San Francisco up 24-3.