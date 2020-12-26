How to watch 49ers-Cardinals game on Saturday

The NFL season brings us another unique game on Saturday. The broadcast, that is. The San Francisco 49ers visit the Arizona Cardinals and the game will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is what you need to know if you want to watch the NFC West battle:

The game will be televised in each team’s local markets. It will be on KSAZ in Phoenix and on KNTV in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The game will be available to more than 150 million of Prime’s subscribers in more than 240 countries around the world.

“The Prime subscriber base is pretty big,” Kevin LaForce, the NFL’s senior vice president for media strategy and business development, told ESPN. “And, so, the reach situation or the reach consideration for us is still one that’s really important. Broadcast television has served us well and continues to do so, but Amazon is starting to achieve these numbers globally, that hopefully can help us do what we want to do, which is reach fans with our games and develop new fans who grow up loving football.”

Cardswire with some more pertinent info:

TV, streaming, coverage map, broadcasters

There are multiple broadcast feeds. The main feed which will be on FOX10 and KNTV is with Andrew Catalon and James Lofton in the booth with Sheree Burruss on the sideline. An alternate broadcast feed has Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm. The scouting feed has Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Joy Davis. The Spanish language feed has Jose Antonio Melian calling the game.

Radio info

The Cardinals’ radio broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley are out this week because of exposure to COVID-19, so Paul Calvisi and Bertrand Berry will call the game.

The Spanish broadcast can be heard on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The Cardinals radio broadcast can also be heard on Sirius channel 88 and XM channel 88, as well as the SiriusXM Radio app.

The 49er’ radio broadcast will be on the US Bank 49ers Radio Network on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM and The Bone 107.7 FM. Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will be in the booth, It can also be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 227, as well as the SiriusXM Radio app.