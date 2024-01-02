Washington vs. Michigan: Predictions and odds for the 2024 CFP National Championship

It's all come down to this.

Thirteen weeks of college football and two College Football Playoff semifinal games later, the 2024 CFP National Championship is set. The Washington Huskies (14-0) will take on the Michigan Wolverines (14-0) in a final clash between the last two undefeated FBS teams of this college football season.

Michigan advanced to the championship game by taking down Alabama in an overtime victory in the Rose Bowl on Monday evening, 27-20. The Wolverines seek their first national title in football since 1997.

Washington defeated Texas, 37-31 in a tight Sugar Bowl matchup to advance to their first CFP National Championship appearance. It seeks its first football championship since 1991, when the Huskies split the title with the Miami Hurricanes.

Here's everything to know about this year's CFP National Championship.

Washington vs. Michigan predictions

Sporting News: Michigan 34, Washington 28

Bill Bender writes, "[T]he Wolverines learn the lessons from last year's loss to the Horned Frogs. The emotion from the victory against the Crimson Tide will carry over."

College Football Network: Washington 33, Michigan 28

Oliver Hodgkinson writes, "Although Michigan has the defensive advantage, don’t expect it to be a game-breaking gap. Where there is such a difference between the teams is on offense. This Penix-led, Ryan Grubb-engineered offense is so difficult to tame, and when the Heisman-contending QB is at his very best, there is a feeling of inevitability about his ability to put points on the board."

College Football News: Michigan 37, Washington 16

Pete Fiutak writes, "Michigan is going to roll. This is the team. The speed is there to stay with Washington, the lines are a killer - a must against this great UW offensive front - and the defense is like nothing Michael Penix Jr. and company have seen all season."

ESPN: Michigan are heavily favored to win 2024 CFP National Championship

ESPN Analytics give the Wolverines a 74.3% chance to win the National Championship this year. Washington has a 25.7% chance to win according to the same model.

2024 CFP National Championship game odds, spread and lines

The Michigan Wolverines are favored to defeat the Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP National Championship according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Tuesday morning.

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under: 55.5

How to watch 2024 CFP National Championship: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Monday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

