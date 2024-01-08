Michigan vs. Washington live updates: What to know about tonight’s national championship

The college football season finale pits two undefeateds against each other on Monday night: Michigan and Washington. It is the first appearance in the College Football Playoff final for both teams and their first appearances in a national championship game period.

Who is playing in the national championship game?

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington. It is the first time since the College Football Playoff's debut season in 2014 and just the second time since 2005, the Bowl Subdivision's championship game will not feature at least one team from the SEC. Instead, tonight’s matchup in Houston will feature two current and future members of the Big Ten. This marks the fourth time in playoff history the championship game will pit two unbeaten teams.

What time is kickoff for Michigan vs. Washington?

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Washington

You can watch or stream on ESPN.

Where is the national championship game?

Michigan and Washington will play at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Michigan vs. Washington predictions

Here is how USA TODAY Sports' experts are predicting tonight's national championship:

Scooby Axson: Washington 34, Michigan 24

Jace Evans: Michigan 35, Washington 31

Paul Myerberg: Michigan 27, Washington 23

Erick Smith: Michigan 34, Washington 24

Eddie Timanus: Washington 27, Michigan 21

Dan Wolken: Michigan 27, Washington 21

Michigan vs. Washington odds

