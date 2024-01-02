Netflix not football is plan for Alabama coach Nick Saban after Rose Bowl loss to Michigan

PASADENA, CALIF. – There was no official word on whether Nick Saban will return as Alabama’s football coach after his team lost to Michigan 27-20 in overtime Monday in the Rose Bowl.

But Terry Saban, wife of the 72-year-old coach, revealed her husband’s more immediate plans: watch a movie on Netflix rather than watching Texas play Washington in the second College Football Playoff semifinal game later than night.

Terry Saban greeted her husband with a hug and a few pats on the back after he finished his postgame press conference. They spoke two quietly to be heard, but Terry Saban told USA TODAY Sports this is how their conversation went:

Terry Saban: “Do you want to watch the other football game?’’

Nick Saban: “Not really.’’

Terry Saban: “OK, let’s watch Netflix.’’

Terry Saban indicated she and Nick have been watching a foreign film. “It’s Turkish or something,’’ she said, adding that having to read the subtitles would be helpful for her husband.

“It completely gets your mind off of (the defeat),’’ she said.

She spoke to USA TODAY Sports while standing with a small group of people near the large tent where Nick Saban conducted his postgame interview. He did not address his plans for next season.

When USA TODAY Sports asked Terry Saban if her husband would continue coaching, a young woman interjected.

“We’re not answering questions like that right now,’’ she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Saban's wife says Netflix not football on menu after Rose Bowl