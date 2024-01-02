Washington respect tour has one more stop after beating Texas in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Maybe it was because of Arizona State (15-7). Or Stanford (42-33). Or Southern California (52-42), Oregon State (22-20) or Washington State (24-21).

Maybe it was because Washington was the champions of a disintegrating league, the Pac-12, which is set to exist in any form for just one more game before becoming a college football footnote.

Not even those two wins against Oregon were enough to change the narrative. Overshadowed by three of the biggest brands in college sports, no Power Five team had ever reached the College Football Playoff unbeaten and been more of an afterthought in the championship breakdown than the Huskies.

For weeks — months, actually — the Huskies have been on a quest for the same respect given to fellow playoff members Michigan, Alabama and Texas, not to mention playoff near-misses Georgia and Ohio State, even the Ducks.

After weathering a frantic fourth quarter to beat the Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl, to say the Huskies are worthy of a little coast-to-coast respect would be an understatement.

In fact, if for no other reason than quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies may have what it takes to beat Michigan and capture the first unshared national championship in program history.

Penix carried his superb regular season into January with a near-perfect game — and the Huskies needed every ounce of his brilliance to fend off the Longhorns' late run and create the fourth unbeaten-only championship game in playoff history.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) avoids the pressure of Texas defensive end Ethan Burke (91) during their College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 2024 Sugar Bowl.

His first pass at the Sugar Bowl was a 77-yard completion to Ja'Lynn Polk so beautiful it should’ve come wrapped in a sash and tiara. He threw enough dimes to open a bank account. His accuracy would’ve made an atomic clock sit up and say: Wow, that dude is on point.

Beginning with that first attempt, Penix unleashed a series of laser-guided strikes over, under and around the fingertips of Texas defenders and into the arms of the nation’s top receiver corps, delivering a performance that ranks next to Joe Burrow in 2019 and Trevor Lawrence against Alabama in the 2018 national championship game as the best by a quarterback in College Football Playoff history.

Penix finished with 29 completions for 38 attempts for 430 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He spread the ball around, with four players making at least five catches and five accounting for at least 48 receiving yards.

The Huskies even unveiled a new wrinkle with three designed runs for Penix, who accounted for 29 carries for -18 yards during the regular season, counting sacks. He had 31 yards on those three carries as Washington and coach Kalen DeBoer looked for ways to offset the Longhorns’ size and strength along the defensive line.

Again and again, though, the Huskies would turn back to Penix to deliver one of the biggest wins in program history.

He put together seven scoring drives in 12 total possessions, with one a single snap to take a knee before the end of the first half. Five of the scoring drives lasted at least four minutes, including a pair resulting in field goals in the third and fourth quarters that combined to last more than 10 minutes.

Thanks in large part to his accuracy, Penix and the offense possessed the ball for 36:20, well above Washington's season average. Texas was supposed to be able to control the line of scrimmage and take the Huskies out of their comfort zone; the opposite was true instead.

To flip the script against a seemingly more physical opponent speaks to the flexibility of this offense, the adaptability of DeBoer's scheme and the Huskies' chances of doing the same against Michigan, which shares with the Longhorns a desire to control all activity along the line of scrimmage.

The Wolverines were able to turn the Alabama offense one-dimensional by focusing on quarterback Jalen Milroe, who ran for 63 yards on 21 carries but had just 116 passing yards on 23 attempts. Michigan may try to do the same in the championship game and force the Huskies into a similarly sloppy, run-focused heavyweight bout.

But the Wolverines haven't faced a quarterback anywhere close to Penix. The closest analog might be Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 247 yards and completed 67.7% of his attempts on Nov. 18 but was undone by two interceptions in Michigan's 31-24 win.

Penix is in a different class. On the biggest stage of his career, he showed why he might be the best quarterback in college football — and why Washington is poised to ride his arm to a national title.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington respect tour continues after defeat of Texas in Rose Bowl