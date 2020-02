One thing is certain, personallity does not lack in the Washington men's basketball locker room. In what was no easy decision for Sam Timmins, Nahziah Carter and head coach Mike Hopkins, the three share who they feeel resembles the team's most unique personality. Learn more about UW during Pac-12 Playlist Saturday, February 22nd at 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

