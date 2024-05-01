Washington legend Doug Williams had a message for Jayden Daniels on draft night

Doug Williams knows what it takes to be a successful NFL quarterback in Washington, D.C. In the 1987 season, Williams led the then-Washington Redskins to a 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl XXII. Williams was named Super Bowl MVP after passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams broke numerous records with his performance and also became an icon. Williams was the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl and solidified himself as a Washington legend.

Since retirement, Williams has been successful in every venture. He’s currently a senior advisor for the Commanders and has been with the organization in various roles since 2014.

On Thursday, Williams helped welcome Washington’s new quarterback, Jayden Daniels, to the franchise with this cool video courtesy of the team’s official X account.

“How do you want to be remembered?” Williams asked Daniels.

“Somebody that people look up to as a role model and hero,” Daniels said. “That’s how I want to be remembered. Somebody that made a huge impact in the community. Giving back, giving hope and inspiration to kids who look like me. No matter what, I’m excited and will do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

What a perfect response from Daniels.

Williams closed the message welcoming Daniels to Washington.

In his opening press conference with the Commanders, Daniels mentioned Williams and acknowledged his achievements with the franchise.

Remember the silly online chatter that Daniels didn’t want to play in Washington? We can officially move past that narrative.

