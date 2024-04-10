Wartime Shakhtar football club documentary series nominated for Sports Emmys

Documentary series "Football Must Go On"

The documentary series Football Must Go On, telling the story of Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League performance during the full-scale war in Ukraine, has been nominated for the 2024 Sports Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place on May 21.

Shakhtar finished third in the Champions League group with Real Madrid, Leipzig, and Celtic in the 2022/23 season. In the Europa League round of 32, they beat Rennes but then were eliminated by Feyenoord in the round of 16.

The four-episode series was produced by Paramount+ and directed by Alex Gale.

Emmy Award

You can watch the series on the MEGOGO OTT service.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine