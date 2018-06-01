The Warriors did not sell out Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Maybe Golden State Warriors fans have grown tired of seeing their team in the NBA Finals. With just minutes to go before the Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, tickets were still available for purchase.

That’s right, Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena was not a sellout, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

JUST IN: Game 1 of the NBA Finals is NOT a sellout. Warriors still have hundreds of seats left to sell. Almost 300 upper level seats, 100 lower level seats still available on primary market 15 minutes before tip. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2018





It’s not as if the two teams would have to play in front of a bunch of empty seats, though. As Rovell says in his tweet, there were fewer than 500 tickets left. Most of those tickets were in the 300 level.

We should also note that Rovell’s tweet came 15 minutes before the game started. Given the low number of tickets still available, it’s definitely possible the game sold out before tipoff.

Or who knows? Warriors and Cavs fans have seen this matchup before. This is the fourth straight season the two teams have met in the NBA Finals.

After already seeing their team win multiple titles during its current run, maybe Warriors fans are saving their money so they can hop on the 49ers bandwagon early.

There were still tickets available at Oracle Arena before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (AP Photo)

