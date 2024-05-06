Warriors’ Kevon Looney makes appearance at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby

Saturday marked the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at the legendary horse racing track in Louisville, Kentucky, Churchill Downs. When the Kentucky Derby rolls around, the stands at Churchill Downs are filled with an All-Star lineup of different celebrities and athletes.

On Saturday, a member of the Golden State Warriors made an appearance at Churchill Downs for The Derby. Warriors veteran center Kevon Looney was in Louisville for The Derby weekend.



The 150th running of the race came down to the wire with a thrilling photo finish between three different horses. Underdog horse “Mystik Dan” barely beat out one of the favorites, “Sierra Leone,” by a nose length to secure the first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby. “Forever Young” ran third by a nose length as well.

In a month, Mystik Dan will have the chance to compete for the second leg of horse-racings Triple Crown in New York for the Belmont Stakes. The Belmont Stakes will take place on June 8 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

